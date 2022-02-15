Grand Island Police investigating homicide

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating after one person was found dead early Tuesday morning.

The call came in just after 6 a.m. for a man bleeding and barely breathing. When first responders arrived to the scene in the 300 block of South Pine, the man had died.

Investigators are on scene still trying to figure out what unfolded.

Captain Jim Duering said there’s still a lot of unknowns at this time, but did say that they believe the cause was injury by sharp object.

