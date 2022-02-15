Advertisement

Grand Island Police investigating homicide

Grand Island Police are investigating a homicide in the 300 block of South Pine early Tuesday...
Grand Island Police are investigating a homicide in the 300 block of South Pine early Tuesday morning.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating after one person was found dead early Tuesday morning.

The call came in just after 6 a.m. for a man bleeding and barely breathing. When first responders arrived to the scene in the 300 block of South Pine, the man had died.

Investigators are on scene still trying to figure out what unfolded.

Captain Jim Duering said there’s still a lot of unknowns at this time, but did say that they believe the cause was injury by sharp object.

Stick with Local4 on this developing story

