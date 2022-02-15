Columbus man shares journey of life-saving heart care

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Don Brockhaus is sharing his journey of life-saving heart care at Bryan during American Heart Month, a time for individuals to focus on cardiovascular health and preventative screenings.

Two years ago, Don visited his primary care physician for a routine check-up. During the exam, his doctor discovered a heart murmur. He was referred to Dr. Todd Tessendorf, a cardiologist at Bryan Heart who sees patients at Columbus Community Hospital. He immediately ordered an echocardiogram, which uses electrodes to check heart rhythm and ultrasound technology to assess blow flow in the heart.

The results of the echocardiogram detected a large aneurysm, a serious abnormality. In Don’s case, a rupture of the aneurysm would most likely cause a dissected aorta, a serious condition in which blood rushes through the tear in the aorta and goes outside the wall of the heart. It can be deadly.

Dr. Tessendorf immediately reached out to Dr. Robert Oakes, a cardiothoracic surgeon at Bryan Heart to discuss the echocardiogram and follow-up tests. Dr. Oakes confirmed the diagnosis and recommended emergent surgery in Lincoln. Don and his wife, Mary quickly left Columbus and arrived at Bryan later that evening. He was admitted and scheduled for surgery early the next morning.

Dr. Robert Oakes performed an aortic valve replacement, aortic root construction and ascending aorta replacement. The complex operation lasted over three hours. The procedure went well with no complications. After a few days of recovery at Bryan, Don was discharged home.

Today, Don is feeling well and has no lingering heart issues. His journey emphasizes the importance of routine check-ups with a primary care physician and continuity of care. Don was not experiencing any symptoms associated with an aortic aneurysm. The visit with his primary care physician and quick action by Bryan Heart physicians prevented a possible life-threatening medical event.

February is American Heart Month. Heart disease is the number one killer in the United States, claiming the lives of over 650,000 people every year. For more information and to take HeartAware, a free online screening to find out your heart age and risk for heart disease, visit bryanhealth.org/screenings.

