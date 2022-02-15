LPD: Car thefts and break ins on the rise

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department reported that crime in Lincoln fell by 6.2-percent in 2021, but car thefts didn’t follow that trend.

Vehicle thefts were up 63-percent in 2021 compared to the five year average and police say three out of every 10 of those thefts involved the keys being left inside. Overall, officers said there’s an uptick in stolen cars during the winter and most are preventable.

LPD Officer Jason Hellmuth explained, “Winter is a normal time when the department sees an increase in car thefts.”

One of the leading opportunities for thieves is warming up your vehicle with the keys in the ignition or nearby, which presents an opportunity for someone to hop in the car and drive away.

Breaking down the newly released numbers, between January 1 and February 9 of 2021, there were 41 auto thefts. During that same time period in 2022, police reported 90 auto thefts.

“58 of them were people leaving their keys in their car, this is something we need to stop doing,” Officer Hellmuth said.

If you do need to warm up your vehicle in the morning, officers recommend that you stay in the vehicle.

“If you can’t for whatever reason, make sure it’s secure and make sure it’s locked,” Officer Hellmuth said, “But keep in mind a running vehicle is temptation for anybody to walk by and try and break in.”

Even though it might be more convenient to hop in a warm car for your morning commute, Officer Hellmuth explained the risk is not worth the reward.

“It takes about less than 2 minutes, sometimes less than 30 seconds for a person to walk up see an opportunity hop in your car and leave,” Hellmuth said.

Of the total amount of cars stolen in 2021, LPD reported that roughly eight out of every 10 is recovered.

Even though the weather is expected to warm up in the next few weeks, there are still opportunities to have your car stolen. Officers said leaving your keys in the car, whether in the ignition or not, increases the risk of theft.

