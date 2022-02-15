Advertisement

LPD: Man driving stolen car from Illinois arrested in Walmart parking lot

Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police Department(Station)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they say was driving a stolen car from Illinois.

On Monday, around 3 p.m., officers were at Walmart, off 27th and Superior Streets, for an unrelated event when LPD said loss prevention personnel alerted them to a man who had tried forcing his way into the loss prevention office and was seated in a black Nissan Xterra in the lot.

LPD said officers watched as a woman left the store and got into the black Nissan Xterra.

According to police, officers obtained information that the car was possibly stolen and the driver, a 33-year-old man, had either a real or a realistic-looking handgun in the car.

Officers were able to stop the car as it tried leaving the lot and took the man into custody.

Police said a realistic-looking BB gun was located in the car.

According to LPD, the car was stolen out of Illinois.

LPD said after speaking with the woman, she told officers that the man had held her against her will by pointing the BB gun at her and threatening to hit her.

The man was arrested and is facing theft by receiving ($1,500-$5,000) charges and terroristic threats charges.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting that involved the Cass...
Domestic assault suspect shot and killed by deputy during standoff
File photo of police lights
LPD arrests wrong way driver in downtown Lincoln
Lincoln residents gave testimony over the fairness ordinance in front of the Lincoln City...
Lincoln City Council approves Fairness Ordinance
LPD File Photo
LPD: Stolen car with stolen tools, clothes & more recovered following crash in east Lincoln
Couple charged with child abuse after baby thrown into wall

Latest News

Grand Island Police are investigating a homicide in the 300 block of South Pine early Tuesday...
Grand Island Police investigating homicide
Between January 1 and February 9 of 2021, there were 41 auto thefts. During that same time...
LPD: Car thefts and break ins on the rise
Car thefts in Lincoln continue to rise
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!