LPD: Man driving stolen car from Illinois arrested in Walmart parking lot

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they say was driving a stolen car from Illinois.

On Monday, around 3 p.m., officers were at Walmart, off 27th and Superior Streets, for an unrelated event when LPD said loss prevention personnel alerted them to a man who had tried forcing his way into the loss prevention office and was seated in a black Nissan Xterra in the lot.

LPD said officers watched as a woman left the store and got into the black Nissan Xterra.

According to police, officers obtained information that the car was possibly stolen and the driver, a 33-year-old man, had either a real or a realistic-looking handgun in the car.

Officers were able to stop the car as it tried leaving the lot and took the man into custody.

Police said a realistic-looking BB gun was located in the car.

According to LPD, the car was stolen out of Illinois.

LPD said after speaking with the woman, she told officers that the man had held her against her will by pointing the BB gun at her and threatening to hit her.

The man was arrested and is facing theft by receiving ($1,500-$5,000) charges and terroristic threats charges.

