Nebraska upsets 5th-ranked Indiana

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska women’s basketball team upset 5th-ranked Indiana, 72-55, on Monday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Five Huskers players scored in double figures, including Jaz Shelley and Sam Haiby who had 14 points apiece. The win likely solidifies Nebraska’s spot in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament next month.

Alexis Markowski recorded a double-double for the Huskers (10 points, 15 rebounds). With the win, Nebraska raises its record to 19-6 (8-6 Big Ten). The Hoosiers came to Lincoln atop the Big Ten standings.

Nebraska held Indiana to 2-of-23 shooting from beyond the arc.

