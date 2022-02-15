Advertisement

Nebraskans wait to wager

(Ellis Wiltsey)
By Samantha Bernt
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Millions participated in sports betting across the country for the Super Bowl, but Nebraska is not quite there yet.

The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission said it’s coming, but to be patient. Right now, the commission is waiting on approval of gaming rules from the State Attorney General, which will then need to be approved by Governor Pete Ricketts and the Secretary of State. They will also need to receive gaming applications in order to begin casino construction.

“Sports wagering is going to be a little ways off,” said Tom Sage, executive director of the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission. “I do believe that there will be some forms of temporary facilities at some of our racetrack enclosures, whether they will house sports betting or not, that’s unknown at this point.”

Sage said the temporary facilities may open after the rules are approved. Part of the rules state that betting can only occur in brick and motor locations and not online.

Sage said there’s no projected timeline for when sports betting may roll out across the state.

