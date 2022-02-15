Advertisement

Officials seize heart-shaped meth on Valentine’s Day

A deputy with the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said they discovered a heart-shaped rock...
A deputy with the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said they discovered a heart-shaped rock of meth during a traffic stop on Valentine's Day.(Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (Gray News) - Officials in California said they made a very fitting discovery when they seized a rock of meth shaped like a heart on Valentine’s Day.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that the rock was found during an overnight traffic stop. The driver had roughly 30 grams of meth, most of which was shaped as a heart.

“While it’s fitting for the day, it’s still super illegal,” the sheriff’s office said. “We’re not sure what this converts to in carats, but maybe just go with chocolates and roses next year instead.”

Officials did not provide further details.

