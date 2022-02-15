Advertisement

Omaha mayor tests positive for COVID-19

Omaha mask mandate fight
Omaha mask mandate fight
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to a spokeswoman from her office.

“She is asymptomatic and feels fine,” spokeswoman Carrie Murphy said in a news release.

The mayor will be working from home while quarantining, Murphy said, and has had limited interactions with staff since she was away from the office last week.

Mayor Stothert has been vaccinated against COVID-19 and has had her booster, her office confirmed.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting that involved the Cass...
Domestic assault suspect shot and killed by deputy during standoff
File photo of police lights
LPD arrests wrong way driver in downtown Lincoln
Court records reveal former Nebraska Corrections employee allegedly talked with inmate on phone
Lincoln residents gave testimony over the fairness ordinance in front of the Lincoln City...
Lincoln City Council approves Fairness Ordinance
LPD File Photo
LPD: Stolen car with stolen tools, clothes & more recovered following crash in east Lincoln

Latest News

It’s been a life-changing month for one Lincoln family. Four weeks ago, 11-year-old Harper...
11-year-old has liver transplant after contracting COVID
The LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial (Feb. 15, 2022)
COVID-19 Risk Dial lowers to Orange
Columbus man shares journey of life-saving heart care
Health officials are warning parents with young children to remain cautious of the virus, now...
FDA wants more data on COVID shots for young kids