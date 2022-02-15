Omaha mayor tests positive for COVID-19

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to a spokeswoman from her office.

“She is asymptomatic and feels fine,” spokeswoman Carrie Murphy said in a news release.

The mayor will be working from home while quarantining, Murphy said, and has had limited interactions with staff since she was away from the office last week.

“Mayor Stothert had a positive PCR test for Covid-19 today. She is asymptomatic and feels fine. She was away from the office last week and has had limited exposure to staff. The Mayor will work remotely from home and follow the City’s guidelines for quarantine before returning to work.”

Mayor Stothert has been vaccinated against COVID-19 and has had her booster, her office confirmed.

