Perry named Huskers opening day starting pitcher

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska senior left-handed pitcher will be on the mound for the Huskers season opener, according to third-year head coach Will Bolt. Perry earned the job as a consistent strike-thrower with a crafty approach. Perry, who’s an Omaha native, has a career 4.94 ERA with 55 strikeouts. He missed most of the 2021 season due to injury.

Perry leads off a pitching rotation that features three seniors and a junior. Grand Island native Shay Schanaman will start Game 2, followed by Dawson McGarville, and Braxton Bragg. Bolt says Perry and Schanaman are 1A and 1B when evaluating the Huskers’ top pitchers.

Nebraska begins the 2022 season with a 4-game series at Sam Houston, starting on Friday.

