Portion of P Street to Close Feb. 15

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -P Street between North 13th and North 14th Streets will be closed from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 15, for installation of a wastewater pipe liner. The crosswalks on the north and south sides of the intersection will also be closed. Access to businesses will be maintained.

Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone. LTU appreciates the public’s patience during this work. LTU project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

For more information on street closures, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

