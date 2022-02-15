Sophomore outfielder Abbie Squier named Big Ten Player of the Week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Sophomore outfielder Abbie Squier was named the first Big Ten Player of the Week for the 2022 season the conference announced on Monday, as she shared the honor with Northwestern’s Rachel Lewis.

Squier was recognized for an outstanding opening weekend at the UNI Dome Classic in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Squier hit .500 in five games with one double, two homers and four RBIs. Her two home runs were the first of her career. Squier also had a .938 slugging percentage and a .579 on base percentage. The sophomore started all five games in left field.

A Lincoln native, Squier went 1-for-4 in two games on opening, recording her first career home run against Northern Iowa. On Saturday, the sophomore was 4-for-8 including one double against Iowa State. On the final day of the weekend, Squier was 2-for-4 with a two-run homer against South Dakota State.

This is Squier’s first Big Ten weekly award of her career. The last Nebraska player to be named Big Ten Player of the Week was Kaylin Kinney on May 5, 2021.

