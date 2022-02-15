Advertisement

Tesla vehicles recalled over fart noise

More than 500,000 vehicles need to have adjustments made to the Boombox feature.
More than 500,000 vehicles need to have adjustments made to the Boombox feature.(Source: Tesla/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tesla is facing another recall, one that owner Elon Musk is blaming on the “fun police.”

More than 500,000 vehicles need to have adjustments made to the Boombox feature.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is apparently not amused that it allows drivers to play sounds like a bleating goat or a fart noise on an external speaker.

Federal officials said it’s a safety issue for pedestrians who might not interpret those sounds as a proper warning.

The affected vehicles are the 2020 through 2022 Model S, Model X and Model Y, but it also applies to some earlier Model 3s.

Tesla will release a firmware update to disable the feature.

Last week, Tesla recalled 817,000 vehicles because of another sound issue, a chime that did not always sound when a seat belt was unbuckled.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting that involved the Cass...
Domestic assault suspect shot and killed by deputy during standoff
File photo of police lights
LPD arrests wrong way driver in downtown Lincoln
LPD File Photo
LPD: Stolen car with stolen tools, clothes & more recovered following crash in east Lincoln
Lincoln residents gave testimony over the fairness ordinance in front of the Lincoln City...
Lincoln City Council approves Fairness Ordinance
Couple charged with child abuse after baby thrown into wall

Latest News

Two planeloads of immediately deployable U.S. assistance, including ammunition and...
Putin says Russia ready to talk to US, NATO amid Ukraine crisis
A selection of beef cuts is displayed at a Publix Supermarket, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in...
US producer prices surge 9.7% from a year ago
Between January 1 and February 9 of 2021, there were 41 auto thefts. During that same time...
LPD: Car thefts and break ins on the rise
The miniature boat built by junior high school students in Rye, N.H., sits on a dock, Oct. 9,...
Boat launched by middle school students found in Norway 462 days later