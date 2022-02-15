Advertisement

Wednesday Forecast: A “switch” in our winds will bring “winter” back in...but just for a few days...

By Ken Siemek
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a breezy and mild Tuesday, a cold front will race across the state Tuesday night and Wednesday morning...bringing a taste of winter back to the region...

Actual overnight lows Tuesday night won’t be that bad...mainly in the low 20s to low 30s...but a gusty north wind will make it feel colder.

Behind that front on Wednesday high temperatures will “struggle” into the low 30s to low 40s over most of 10-11 Country...and gusty north-northwest winds of 20-to-35 mph will make it “feel” like it’s in the teens and 20s under mostly cloudy skies.

We expect a storm system to ride out of the southwestern US and head across Kansas and Missouri. The bulk of the moisture associated with this latest weather-maker should stay to our south for Wednesday night and into Thursday...but some parts of western and southeastern Nebraska could see a bit of a wintry mix...or eventually some light snow. At this time, we would expect little-to-no snow accumulation as far north as Lincoln...with periods of flurries or very light snow showers possible Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

We might not see much snow...but it will definitely be turning colder Wednesday night...with lows in the single-digits and teens...and some areas seeing “feels like” readings falling below zero by early Thursday morning.

Highs on Thursday will hold in the 20s...30s...and lower 40s across the state...with brisk north winds making it feel even colder. Morning clouds and possible flurries should give way to mostly sunny skies in he afternoon.

Much warmer temperatures quickly return to the region for the end of the work week and into the weekend. Mainly dry conditions are expected from Friday through Sunday...with readings back in the 50s...and perhaps even the 60s. Unsettled weather then returns as we head into the early part of next week...with colder temperatures and another “possible” snow chance by Monday night and into next Tuesday.

