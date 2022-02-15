Windy and mild Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A warm front has moved through most of Nebraska and that means mild temperatures across Nebraska. It will be on the windy side Tuesday afternoon and evening. A cold front will move across the state Tuesday night and Wednesday morning bringing colder temperatures and blustery conditions on Wednesday. There will be a slight chance for a few flurries or snow showers Wednesday night into early Thursday.

Partly sunny, windy and mild for the Lincoln area on Tuesday. Highs in the lower 60s with a south-southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts between 35 and 40 mph.

Windy and Mild (1011 Weather)

Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool Tuesday night. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chilly temperatures and breezy Tuesday night. (1011 Weather)

Mostly cloudy, blustery and colder on Wednesday. There will be a slight chance for a snow shower or a few flurries late on Wednesday. Highs in the upper 30s and a gusty north wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Cold and breezy (1011 Weather)

Cold and blustery on Thursday with scattered clouds. A big warm up expected on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Highs in the 50s for Saturday, mid 60s on Sunday.

Up and down temperatures continue over the next 7 days. (1011 Weather)

