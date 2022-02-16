Breezy and Colder Wednesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front has moved through Nebraska bringing colder temperatures and a gusty north wind on Wednesday. A few flurries or snow showers will be possible Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Sunshine will develop by Thursday afternoon, but it will still be cold and blustery.
Mostly to partly cloudy skies, breezy and much colder Wednesday. Highs in the lower 40s with a north wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a few flurries or a brief light snow shower. Lows in the mid teens and a north wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
No accumulating snow is expected in the Lincoln area. However, some light accumulation is possible, mainly in western Nebraska.
Morning clouds in the Lincoln area will give way to mostly sunny skies by Thursday afternoon. It will still be cold and blustery with the high in the lower 30s and a north at 15 to 25 mph with a few gusts up to 35 mph.
Big warm up on Friday and Saturday with highs both days in the mid 50s. High temperatures in the mid 60s on Sunday. Arctic air returns next week with a chance for some snow.
