Breezy and Colder Wednesday

Blustery and colder
By Brad Anderson
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front has moved through Nebraska bringing colder temperatures and a gusty north wind on Wednesday. A few flurries or snow showers will be possible Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Sunshine will develop by Thursday afternoon, but it will still be cold and blustery.

Mostly to partly cloudy skies, breezy and much colder Wednesday. Highs in the lower 40s with a north wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Breezy and much colder.
Breezy and much colder.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a few flurries or a brief light snow shower. Lows in the mid teens and a north wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Overnight low temperatures expected to be below average for much of the state.
Overnight low temperatures expected to be below average for much of the state.

No accumulating snow is expected in the Lincoln area. However, some light accumulation is possible, mainly in western Nebraska.

Some light accumulations will be possible in western Nebraska and extreme southeast Nebraska.
Some light accumulations will be possible in western Nebraska and extreme southeast Nebraska.

Morning clouds in the Lincoln area will give way to mostly sunny skies by Thursday afternoon. It will still be cold and blustery with the high in the lower 30s and a north at 15 to 25 mph with a few gusts up to 35 mph.

Chilly temperatures continue on Thursday.
Chilly temperatures continue on Thursday.

Big warm up on Friday and Saturday with highs both days in the mid 50s. High temperatures in the mid 60s on Sunday. Arctic air returns next week with a chance for some snow.

Nice weekend on the way. Arctic air returns next week.
Nice weekend on the way. Arctic air returns next week.

