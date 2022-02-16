Advertisement

Douglas County Health Director lifts Omaha mask mandate

Dr. Lindsay Huse
Dr. Lindsay Huse
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department announced Wednesday that the Omaha mask mandate has been lifted.

“New cases and hospital capacity have reached a satisfactory level as set out in the order,” Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse said in a Wednesday morning news release.

The mandate was put in place on Wednesday, Jan. 12.

Dr. Huse had previously set 200 cases per 100,000 population as the goal. As of Wednesday, that number was at 195.5 cases per 100,000 people.

The second stipulation for ending the mask mandate was for local hospital capacity to remain at or below 85% for a week, which it has been for the previous three days, according to the health department’s COVID-19 dashboard.

