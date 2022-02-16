Dozens gather to honor two lives taken in York

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Dozens gathered on Tuesday to honor two lives tragically taken in York last week.

The community and law enforcement held a candlelight vigil to honor a Hampton math teacher and coach, and a Sheriff’s Office K9 Killed in a crash.

Outside the York County Courthouse is where the community held a vigil to honor the fallen K9, Nitro.

Nitro was killed last Tuesday after a suspect stole a police cruiser and ran himself and an innocent teacher, Kyle Ediger, into an oncoming train.

Dozens wore ribbons and lit candles to pay tribute to Nitro, who had been a York County Sheriff’s Office K9 for just three months.

“It’s kinda overwhelming having this kind of support from this community,” Vrbka said. “I talked to my dad about this and he said ‘Paul, you ought to be proud to live in York county’ for the support we received. I know it means a lot to my deputies too to have that support.”

The vigil followed a procession from Omaha that passed through Lincoln and ended in York to bring Nitro home. The vigil’s organizer said she knew she needed to do something.

“I couldn’t be happier for the turnout we had here tonight it makes me feel very humble,” said organizer, Shavon Skelton. “It’s a very humbling experience when you can be a part of something that brings everyone together. I wanted to help the community and this is the way I felt I could help most.”

The community has raised more than $16,000 for the sheriff’s office to get a new K9, much like how Nitro was brought to York. Nitro was a donation to the Sheriff’s Office in honor of fallen Officer Tony Howe and his K9, also named Nitro.

Vrbka said Nitro’s handler-deputy, Chris Fifield, will continue as a handler and train the new K9 once they get one. Though there’s no timeline for that yet.

“The donations are unbelievable,” Vrbka said. “I’ve had people calling and dropping off cards with money and checks and we’re gonna move forward and we’re actually looking for another dog right now. I’ve lived in York a long time and York has always been really supportive of law enforcement so I’d say it’s to be expected there are some really good people in York county”

The Sheriff’s Office thanks the community for the outpouring of support amid last week’s tragedy.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.