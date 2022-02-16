Advertisement

First statewide challenge to unify Nebraskans

The Nebraska Unify challenge is the first state-wide challenge by Unify America. It's a partnership between Civic Nebraska and Unify America to facilitate virtual conversations between different Nebraskan's.(Unify America)
By Samantha Bernt
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A first of it’s kind project meant to turn political fighting into problem solving is coming to Nebraska.

It’s called the Unify Nebraska Challenge, and hopes to do just that by hosting online conversations with people across the state on March 1, 3, and 5.

For more information on the challenge by Unify America and Civic Nebraska, go to the Unify Nebraska Challenge website.

