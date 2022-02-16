Glow Big Red raising money for UNL students

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Starting at noon on Wednesday February 16, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will start their 24-hour Glow Big Red campaign, asking the entire Husker community for donations.

Glow Big Red started in 2019 when UNL celebrated it’s 150th anniversary and since then it’s turned into a support system for students at the school.

Last year alone, the 24-hour period of giving raised more than $400,000, crushing the goal of $200,000. This money was used to support students on campus, going towards scholarships, programs and organizations.

“To be able to support so many different areas,” director of Glow Big Red, Kristi Pease said, “Obviously The University is really big and we can’t promote all the areas, but this is the one opportunity we can promote so many areas during these 24 hours.”

Organizers said the tradition was started for students, so the money is given right back to them.

“Student scholarships is a big one,” Pease said, “This is a great opportunity for student organizations to be able and fund raise for their groups, we have over 100 student groups participating this year. We have the Nebraska Alumni Association, Nebraska Athletics, UNL libraries, there’s just so many different areas.

The 2022 theme is give, glow and share, with a goal of 4500 gifts. You can find the link here if you’re looking to support The University and find the many different areas you can give.

Anyone participating is also asked to help make Lincoln and UNL’s campus glow, lighting up your room, home or business. You can also use #GlowBigRed to share your Husker pride.

