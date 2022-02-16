HS Basketball scoreboard- Tuesday, Feb. 15
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school basketball scores from Tuesday, Feb. 15.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL:
Ashland-Greenwood 77, Bishop Neumann 32
Blair 65, Crete 59 (OT)
Elkhorn South 68, Omaha North 56
Lincoln East 76, Omaha Northwest 34
Lincoln Southwest 73, Lincoln High 66
Milford 76, Boys Town 66
Millard North 60, Creighton Preparatory School 57
Omaha Benson 50, Bellevue East 38
Omaha Concordia 56, Douglas County West 34
Omaha Skutt Catholic 76, Bishop Heelan, IA 55
Ralston 75, Omaha Christian Academy 60
Seward 84, Lexington 59
Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)
@ Lincoln Pius X: Lincoln Southeast VS Lincoln Pius X
@ Millard West: Omaha Bryan VS Millard West
@ Sidney: Scottsbluff VS Sidney
@ South Sioux City: Sergeant Bluff-Luton, IA VS South Sioux City
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL:
Ainsworth 57, Valentine 40
Amherst 53, Hi-Line 30
Anselmo-Merna 76, Elba 31
Ansley-Litchfield 65, Heartland Lutheran 32
Archbishop Bergan 64, Mead 40
Auburn 42, Johnson County Central 23
BDS 42, Red Cloud 28
Bayard 62, Hemingford 28
Bellevue East 58, Omaha Benson 37
Bishop Neumann 54, Douglas County West 13
Bridgeport 69, Sutherland 38
Broken Bow 44, Kearney Catholic 36
Cambridge 60, Hitchcock County 17
Centennial 55, Palmyra 37
Chase County 42, Mitchell 28
Columbus Scotus 37, Columbus Lakeview 29
Crawford 56, Minatare 14
Crofton 68, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 37
Cross County 29, Aquinas Catholic 18
David City 49, Boone Central 35
Deshler 36, Meridian 26
Elgin Public/Pope John 62, Summerland 56
Elkhorn 45, Crete 33
Elkhorn Valley 60, Lutheran High Northeast 46
Elmwood-Murdock 71, Cedar Bluffs 3
Exeter-Milligan 50, Nebraska Lutheran 32
Fairbury 40, Falls City 36
Falls City Sacred Heart 54, Lewiston 19
Freeman 38, Wilber-Clatonia 27
Gordon-Rushville 54, Morrill 16
Gothenburg 40, Minden 34
Grand Island Central Catholic 68, Central City 19
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 63, Stanton 28
Hampton 40, High Plains Community 31
Hartington Cedar Catholic 61, Wausa 19
Hastings St. Cecilia 43, Blue Hill 15
Heartland 37, Dorchester 29
Hershey 56, Chadron 41
Humphrey St. Francis 62, Randolph 24
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 61, Howells-Dodge 41
Johnson-Brock 69, Pawnee City 13
Lincoln High 55, Lincoln Southwest 42
Lincoln Lutheran 40, Lincoln Christian 25
Lourdes Central Catholic 73, Omaha Christian Academy 28
Malcolm 36, Milford 28
Maywood-Hayes Center 46, Bertrand 14
McCool Junction 55, Harvard 19
Medicine Valley 64, Loomis 44
Millard North 38, Omaha Marian 34
Millard West 2, Omaha Bryan 0 (FORFEIT)
Mullen 54, Arthur County 39
Nebraska Christian 36, East Butler 15
Norfolk Catholic 52, Fullerton 38
North Bend Central 61, Arlington 13
North Central 54, Arcadia/Loup City 40
North Platte 58, Grand Island 22
North Platte St. Patrick’s 61, Sandhills Valley 26
Oakland-Craig 52, Omaha Nation 8
Omaha Gross Catholic 61, Boys Town 4
Omaha Roncalli Catholic 62, Omaha Brownell Talbot 22
Omaha Skutt Catholic 62, South Sioux City 38
Ord 61, O’Neill 54
Osceola 48, Giltner 26
Osmond 65, Tri County Northeast 41
Overton 41, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 37
Parkview Christian 46, Friend 19
Pender 53, Homer 22
Perkins County 55, Kimball 39
Pleasanton 52, Central Valley 44
Ponca 62, Wakefield 53
Ravenna 70, Twin Loup 29
Riverside 64, Winside 56
Sandhills/Thedford 60, Cody-Kilgore 17
Scottsbluff 66, Sidney 62
Shelton 52, Axtell 46
Silver Lake 46, Lawrence-Nelson 41
Sioux County 60, Hay Springs 30
Southern Valley 52, South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 37
Southwest 60, Arapahoe 43
St. Mary’s 56, CWC 40
St. Paul 51, Doniphan-Trumbull 21
Sterling 60, Diller-Odell 36
Syracuse 54, Conestoga 26
Wahoo 73, Omaha Concordia 21
Wallace 51, Paxton 36
Wauneta-Palisade 2, Dundy County Stratton 0 (FORFEIT)
West Holt 39, Burwell 31
West Point-Beemer 58, Fort Calhoun 40
Wilcox-Hildreth 45, Franklin 29
Wood River 44, Centura 35
Wynot 49, Stuart 36
Yutan 36, Weeping Water 19
Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)
@ Blair: Elkhorn North VS Blair
@ Elkhorn South: Omaha North VS Elkhorn South
@ Lincoln Southeast: Lincoln Pius X VS Lincoln Southeast
@ Seward: Lexington VS Seward
BRLD VS Wayne (at Bancroft-Rosalie)
Battle Creek VS Pierce (at Bancroft-Rosalie)
Creighton VS Plainview (at Niobrara High School)
Garden County VS Leyton (at South Platte High School)
Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer VS Southern (at Johnson-Brock Public Schools)
Kenesaw VS Alma (at Shelton High School)
Louisville VS Ashland-Greenwood (at Syracuse Middle School)
Niobrara/Verdigre VS Bloomfield (at Niobrara High School)
South Platte VS Potter-Dix (at South Platte High School)
Sutton VS Fillmore Central (at Sutton High School)
Thayer Central VS Superior (at Sutton High School)
Wisner-Pilger VS Clarkson/Leigh (at Guardian Angels Activity Center)
