HS Basketball scoreboard- Tuesday, Feb. 15

By Eddie Messel
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school basketball scores from Tuesday, Feb. 15.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL:

Ashland-Greenwood 77, Bishop Neumann 32

Blair 65, Crete 59 (OT)

Elkhorn South 68, Omaha North 56

Lincoln East 76, Omaha Northwest 34

Lincoln Southwest 73, Lincoln High 66

Milford 76, Boys Town 66

Millard North 60, Creighton Preparatory School 57

Omaha Benson 50, Bellevue East 38

Omaha Concordia 56, Douglas County West 34

Omaha Skutt Catholic 76, Bishop Heelan, IA 55

Ralston 75, Omaha Christian Academy 60

Seward 84, Lexington 59

Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)

@ Lincoln Pius X: Lincoln Southeast VS Lincoln Pius X

@ Millard West: Omaha Bryan VS Millard West

@ Sidney: Scottsbluff VS Sidney

@ South Sioux City: Sergeant Bluff-Luton, IA VS South Sioux City

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL:

Ainsworth 57, Valentine 40

Amherst 53, Hi-Line 30

Anselmo-Merna 76, Elba 31

Ansley-Litchfield 65, Heartland Lutheran 32

Archbishop Bergan 64, Mead 40

Auburn 42, Johnson County Central 23

BDS 42, Red Cloud 28

Bayard 62, Hemingford 28

Bellevue East 58, Omaha Benson 37

Bishop Neumann 54, Douglas County West 13

Bridgeport 69, Sutherland 38

Broken Bow 44, Kearney Catholic 36

Cambridge 60, Hitchcock County 17

Centennial 55, Palmyra 37

Chase County 42, Mitchell 28

Columbus Scotus 37, Columbus Lakeview 29

Crawford 56, Minatare 14

Crofton 68, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 37

Cross County 29, Aquinas Catholic 18

David City 49, Boone Central 35

Deshler 36, Meridian 26

Elgin Public/Pope John 62, Summerland 56

Elkhorn 45, Crete 33

Elkhorn Valley 60, Lutheran High Northeast 46

Elmwood-Murdock 71, Cedar Bluffs 3

Exeter-Milligan 50, Nebraska Lutheran 32

Fairbury 40, Falls City 36

Falls City Sacred Heart 54, Lewiston 19

Freeman 38, Wilber-Clatonia 27

Gordon-Rushville 54, Morrill 16

Gothenburg 40, Minden 34

Grand Island Central Catholic 68, Central City 19

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 63, Stanton 28

Hampton 40, High Plains Community 31

Hartington Cedar Catholic 61, Wausa 19

Hastings St. Cecilia 43, Blue Hill 15

Heartland 37, Dorchester 29

Hershey 56, Chadron 41

Humphrey St. Francis 62, Randolph 24

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 61, Howells-Dodge 41

Johnson-Brock 69, Pawnee City 13

Lincoln High 55, Lincoln Southwest 42

Lincoln Lutheran 40, Lincoln Christian 25

Lourdes Central Catholic 73, Omaha Christian Academy 28

Malcolm 36, Milford 28

Maywood-Hayes Center 46, Bertrand 14

McCool Junction 55, Harvard 19

Medicine Valley 64, Loomis 44

Millard North 38, Omaha Marian 34

Millard West 2, Omaha Bryan 0 (FORFEIT)

Mullen 54, Arthur County 39

Nebraska Christian 36, East Butler 15

Norfolk Catholic 52, Fullerton 38

North Bend Central 61, Arlington 13

North Central 54, Arcadia/Loup City 40

North Platte 58, Grand Island 22

North Platte St. Patrick’s 61, Sandhills Valley 26

Oakland-Craig 52, Omaha Nation 8

Omaha Gross Catholic 61, Boys Town 4

Omaha Roncalli Catholic 62, Omaha Brownell Talbot 22

Omaha Skutt Catholic 62, South Sioux City 38

Ord 61, O’Neill 54

Osceola 48, Giltner 26

Osmond 65, Tri County Northeast 41

Overton 41, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 37

Parkview Christian 46, Friend 19

Pender 53, Homer 22

Perkins County 55, Kimball 39

Pleasanton 52, Central Valley 44

Ponca 62, Wakefield 53

Ravenna 70, Twin Loup 29

Riverside 64, Winside 56

Sandhills/Thedford 60, Cody-Kilgore 17

Scottsbluff 66, Sidney 62

Shelton 52, Axtell 46

Silver Lake 46, Lawrence-Nelson 41

Sioux County 60, Hay Springs 30

Southern Valley 52, South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 37

Southwest 60, Arapahoe 43

St. Mary’s 56, CWC 40

St. Paul 51, Doniphan-Trumbull 21

Sterling 60, Diller-Odell 36

Syracuse 54, Conestoga 26

Wahoo 73, Omaha Concordia 21

Wallace 51, Paxton 36

Wauneta-Palisade 2, Dundy County Stratton 0 (FORFEIT)

West Holt 39, Burwell 31

West Point-Beemer 58, Fort Calhoun 40

Wilcox-Hildreth 45, Franklin 29

Wood River 44, Centura 35

Wynot 49, Stuart 36

Yutan 36, Weeping Water 19

Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)

@ Blair: Elkhorn North VS Blair

@ Elkhorn South: Omaha North VS Elkhorn South

@ Lincoln Southeast: Lincoln Pius X VS Lincoln Southeast

@ Seward: Lexington VS Seward

BRLD VS Wayne (at Bancroft-Rosalie)

Battle Creek VS Pierce (at Bancroft-Rosalie)

Creighton VS Plainview (at Niobrara High School)

Garden County VS Leyton (at South Platte High School)

Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer VS Southern (at Johnson-Brock Public Schools)

Kenesaw VS Alma (at Shelton High School)

Louisville VS Ashland-Greenwood (at Syracuse Middle School)

Niobrara/Verdigre VS Bloomfield (at Niobrara High School)

South Platte VS Potter-Dix (at South Platte High School)

Sutton VS Fillmore Central (at Sutton High School)

Thayer Central VS Superior (at Sutton High School)

Wisner-Pilger VS Clarkson/Leigh (at Guardian Angels Activity Center)

