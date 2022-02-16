Lose your vaccination card? Here’s how to get a new one

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you lose or misplace your vaccination card, CHI Health says not to worry and that it’s pretty easy to get a replacement card.

All you need to do is reach out to the place you received your vaccine, and they can give you a new card with your vaccine information. CHI Health said you can also reach out to your local health department if you need your vaccine information or a new card.

CHI Health said to treat the vaccine card like your social security card by storing it in a safe place at home, and only carry it when you need to travel or attend an event.

“We realize that it’s a little piece of paper and as important as it is, it is going to be very easy to misplace. Something may happen to that. So rest assured, there are lots of ways to get another card with the information on it that you’re going to need at no cost and with very little effort and no time on your part,” Darcy Jones a physician assistant at CHI Health Center said.

It’s important to not laminate the card so that it can be updated with your second dose or booster shot, but you can put it in a plastic cover.

