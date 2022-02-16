LPD: Man held down by witnesses after hitting 2 cars in apartment parking lot
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they say was intoxicated and hit two cars in his apartment parking lot.
On Tuesday, around 4 p.m., LPD said witnesses saw 25-year-old Zane Knopp leave his apartment, near 20th and Knox Streets, get into his gray Jeep Wrangler and speed away on Knox Street.
LPD said Knopp returned a short time later at a high rate of speed and hit a silver Jeep that was parked in the apartment complex lot.
According to police, Knopp then left and returned again a short time later, this time hitting another red vehicle in the lot as he tried backing into a parking stall.
Police said bystanders held Knopp down until police arrived.
Officers said they found Knopp appeared to be intoxicated and they initiated a DUI investigation.
While searching Knopp’s vehicle, LPD said they found more than $1,800 in cash, 288.9 grams of marijuana, 481.9 grams of concentrated THC and paraphernalia consistent with drug sales.
LPD said officers learned Knopp had a revoked license.
Knopp was arrested and is facing the following charges:
- Leaving the scene of an accident
- DUI 2nd offense
- Driving during revocation
- Possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver
- Possession of money while violating a drug statute
- Possession of Marijuana over 1 pound
