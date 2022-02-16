Advertisement

LPD: Man held down by witnesses after hitting 2 cars in apartment parking lot

Zane Knopp
Zane Knopp(Lincoln Police)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they say was intoxicated and hit two cars in his apartment parking lot.

On Tuesday, around 4 p.m., LPD said witnesses saw 25-year-old Zane Knopp leave his apartment, near 20th and Knox Streets, get into his gray Jeep Wrangler and speed away on Knox Street.

LPD said Knopp returned a short time later at a high rate of speed and hit a silver Jeep that was parked in the apartment complex lot.

According to police, Knopp then left and returned again a short time later, this time hitting another red vehicle in the lot as he tried backing into a parking stall.

Police said bystanders held Knopp down until police arrived.

Officers said they found Knopp appeared to be intoxicated and they initiated a DUI investigation.

While searching Knopp’s vehicle, LPD said they found more than $1,800 in cash, 288.9 grams of marijuana, 481.9 grams of concentrated THC and paraphernalia consistent with drug sales.

LPD said officers learned Knopp had a revoked license.

Knopp was arrested and is facing the following charges:

  • Leaving the scene of an accident
  • DUI 2nd offense
  • Driving during revocation
  • Possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver
  • Possession of money while violating a drug statute
  • Possession of Marijuana over 1 pound

