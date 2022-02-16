Omaha Police officer arrested, facing federal child porn charge

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police reported Wednesday that an officer had been arrested on a federal charge of transportation of child pornography.

OPD Officer Christopher Groth was arrested and has been placed on administrative leave pending criminal and internal investigations, according to a release from the police department.

“The Federal Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation with the continued assistance of the Omaha Police Department,” the OPD release states.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.