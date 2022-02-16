Advertisement

Sanderford named to Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Former Nebraska women’s basketball head coach Paul Sanderford was selected for induction into...
Former Nebraska women’s basketball head coach Paul Sanderford was selected for induction into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in the Class of 2022.(Nebraska Athletics)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Former Nebraska women’s basketball head coach Paul Sanderford was selected for induction into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in the Class of 2022. The 23rd induction class into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame will be honored on June 11 in Knoxville, Tenn.

In 25 seasons as a collegiate head coach, Sanderford posted a 453-189 record. He led Western Kentucky to a dozen NCAA Tournament appearances, including three trips to the Women’s Final Four. His 1992 Hilltoppers were the NCAA Division I runner-up.

Sanderford left Western Kentucky after the 1996-97 season and took over the Nebraska program. In his first season with the Huskers, he led the Big Red to a 23-10 record and a trip to the NCAA second round. The 23 victories tied the school single-season record at the time.

He added two more NCAA appearances as NU’s head coach in 1999 and 2000, while coaching WNBA Huskers Anna DeForge and Nicole Kubik. Current Nebraska Head Coach Amy Williams also played her senior season under Sanderford in 1997-98. He closed his five seasons at Nebraska with an 88-69 record.

Sanderford was inducted into the NJCAA Hall of Fame in 2000 and the Western Kentucky Hall of Fame in 2008.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting that involved the Cass...
Domestic assault suspect shot and killed by deputy during standoff
File photo of police lights
LPD arrests wrong way driver in downtown Lincoln
Court records reveal former Nebraska Corrections employee allegedly talked with inmate on phone
Lincoln residents gave testimony over the fairness ordinance in front of the Lincoln City...
Lincoln City Council approves Fairness Ordinance
LPD File Photo
LPD: Stolen car with stolen tools, clothes & more recovered following crash in east Lincoln

Latest News

HS Basketball scoreboard- Tuesday, Feb. 15
Perry named Huskers opening day starting pitcher
HS Subdistrict Basketball Highlights (Mon, Feb. 14)
HS Subdistrict Basketball Highlights (Mon, Feb. 14)
The Nebraska women’s basketball team upset 5th-ranked Indiana, 72-55, on Monday at Pinnacle...
Nebraska upsets 5th-ranked Indiana