State help sought to develop museum honoring Ernie Chambers

Retired Sen. Ernie Chambers speaks during past legislative session.
Retired Sen. Ernie Chambers speaks during past legislative session.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska Senator Terrell McKinney is asking his colleagues to help develop a museum to honor former Sen. Ernie Chambers, the state’s longest-serving and best-known lawmaker.

Sen. McKinney, who succeeded Chambers in office, pitched the proposal to members of the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee. His measure would require History Nebraska, formerly known as the Nebraska State Historical Society, to develop detailed plans for the Ernie Chambers History-Arts-Humanities Museum in Omaha.

The idea originated with Chambers’ daughter, Gayla Lee-Chambers of Omaha. Chambers served in the Legislature for 46 years, from 1971 to 2009 and again from 2013 to 2021. He left office both times because of legislative term limits approved by voters in 2000.

