Thursday Forecast: Our “tumbling” temperatures continue...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A sharp-but-brief cool down continues into the day on Thursday...with a quick rebound in temperatures expected for the end of the week and into the weekend...

Some flurries or very light snow showers will be possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning...with little threat of significant precipitation for most of 10-11 Country. Parts of western...central and southeastern Nebraska have the best chance for some light accumulations.

Snowfall Potential (KOLN)

Chilly temperatures and gusty winds will have a greater impact across the coverage area than any snow chances...with lows tonight in the single-digits and teens. Factoring in a north wind that may “gust” over 40 mph at times late tonight into early Thursday...”feels like” temperatures will range from around 5° above to -10°.

Thursday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Thursday AM "Feels Like" Temperatures (KOLN)

Some morning clouds along with flurries or a few light snow showers will eventually give way to clearing skies and chilly temperatures on Thursday...with highs in the 20s...30s...and lower 40s feeling even colder than that because of the gusty winds. Those winds should diminish by the afternoon.

Highs On Thursday (KOLN)

Overnight Thursday into early Friday morning...temperatures will fall into the teens and 20s...but as a warm front slides east across Nebraska, southwest winds will actually introduce slowly rising temperatures to the region as we head towards sunrise on Friday.

Friday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Friday afternoon readings will return to spring-like levels...with westerly winds of 10-to-20 mph and gusts to 25 or 30 mph warming us back into the 50s under mostly sunny skies.

Highs On Friday (KOLN)

The upcoming weekend continues to look mild and dry...with highs in the 50s and 60s. We’re keeping our eye on a “potential” weather system that may impact the area early next week. This possible weather-maker “could” bring the region some much-needed precipitation...but after so many disappointments this season...we won’t raise our expectations just yet...keeping the rain-snow chance low at this point. It certainly looks like that system will usher in much cooler air once again with highs dropping back into the 20s later next week...with lows in the single-digits.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.