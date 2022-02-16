TSCI staff member seriously injured by inmate

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution assaulted a staff member on Tuesday, breaking the nose of the employee.

According to NDCS, the assault occurred inside an office. The staff member was interviewing the inmate about a recent infraction, when the inmate suddenly moved toward him, and began punching him in the head and face.

A second staff member, who was also in the office, secured the inmate. The injured staff member was treated at the hospital.

NDCS is investigating the incident.

