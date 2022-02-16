Advertisement

Two arrested after more than 120 animals — many of them dead — found in Omaha home in January

By Ashly Richardson
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Following an investigation into the neglect of nearly 90 animals and the deaths of 40 others at a north Omaha residence in January, the Nebraska Humane Society said Wednesday that two people had been arrested.

NHS investigators requested felony warrants for Cruelty to Animals for Sierra L. Lang, 30, and Tremaine L. Thomas, 35, who were both arrested on Monday, according to a news release from the Nebraska Humane Society.

“During the search warrant, NHS recovered 88 living and 40 deceased animals including dogs and other domestic animals; some were severely neglected,” the release states.

The animals “were living in poor conditions and in various stages of neglect,” NHS said.

NHS said previously that the investigation began with a tip from Omaha Police. After getting a search warrant, NHS crews rushed to help the animals. Inside the home near 45th and Burdette streets — on top of the nearly 90 surviving dogs, reptiles, and birds — about 40 other animals were found dead.

Caring for the major influx of animals took an entire NHS team, stretching the organization’s resources, they told 6 News last month.

“We have ongoing forensic exams to be conducted. we have to photograph the animals and document any type of neglect issues, injuries, and things like that, and that all goes into the package that we present to prosecutors,” Steve Glandt, Nebraska Humane Society VP of field operations said at the time.

NHS was are also caring for hundreds of animals taken in after another neglect case in December.

The Nebraska Humane Society thanked OPD, the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force, and the Douglas County Attorney’s Office for their assistance with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

