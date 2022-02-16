Two juveniles apprehended following Sarpy County pursuit

OMAHA, Neb. (Press Release) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol apprehended two juveniles following a pursuit Tuesday in Sarpy County.

At approximately 7 a.m. Tuesday, a trooper observed a Chevrolet Suburban failing to maintain its lane while traveling eastbound on Interstate 80, near mile marker 428. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver accelerated and fled. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

NSP said the vehicle continued eastbound, reaching speeds of 95 miles per hour before it exited onto Highway 370 eastbound. The vehicle eventually began traveling northbound on Highway 50 and then turned into an industrial area. A trooper was then able to successfully perform a tactical vehicle intervention to bring the Suburban to a stop.

The two occupants, both juveniles, were both taken into custody without further incident. NSP dispatchers confirmed that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Gothenburg.

The driver, a 15-year-old male, was lodged in the Douglas County Youth Center for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, theft by receiving stolen property, open alcohol container, minor in possession, and traffic violations. The passenger, a 14-year-old male, was lodged in the Sarpy County Juvenile Justice Center for open alcohol container and minor in possession.

The entire incident lasted approximately nine minutes.

