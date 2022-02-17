Blustery and continued cold Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Cold and blustery conditions expected Thursday morning with a few flurries or light snow showers possible in southern Nebraska. Mostly sunny skies expected by Thursday afternoon but still cold. A big warm up is expected on Friday with cooler temperatures again on Saturday.

Mostly cloudy and windy Thursday morning with a few flurries possible in the Lincoln area. Wind chill values could be a bit below zero during the morning hours. Becoming mostly sunny and cold this afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s with a north wind 15 to 25 mph and occasional gusts up to 35 mph.

Cold and blustery on Thursday (1011 Weather)

Clear to partly cloudy and cold Thursday night. Low temperatures may occur around midnight and then slowly rising temperatures towards sunrise. South wind 10 to 20 mph develops after midnight.

Low temperatures Thursday night will be around the average. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny, breezy and much warmer on Friday. Highs in the upper 50s with a west to southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Breezy and warmer Friday. (1011 Weather)

Saturday will be cooler and breezy, but temperatures Saturday afternoon should still be above average. Highs in the upper 40s. Sunday will be much warmer with highs in the 60s.

Much colder temperatures expected next week with a chance of snow Monday and Tuesday.

Nice weekend on the way. Much colder temperatures next week. (1011 Weather)

