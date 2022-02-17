Experts warn of gas prices reaching $4 a gallon in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’ve filled up your gas tank over the last few weeks, you’ve probably had to dig a bit deeper into your pockets and that rise in gas prices isn’t expected to slow down anytime soon.

Breaking down the numbers, prices are nearing all-time highs at a rapid pace. A year ago, February 16, 2021 gas prices in Lincoln were $2.52 a gallon. A month ago, January 16th, prices were $3.16 a gallon. Now, on February 16th, 2022 the price is $3.43 a gallon, almost a 30 cent increase in just 30 days.

Experts believe geopolitical tension between Russia and Ukraine has created the sudden increase seen over the past six to eight weeks. A resurgence in demand during the pandemic has caused a spike over the past year and the oil refining industry can no longer keep up with this demand.

“We’re still going to be in this COVID-19 influenced era, probably for another 12 to 18, maybe 24 months,” Petroleum Analyst for Gas Buddy, Patrick De Haan said, “There’s been a lot of imbalances brought on from the pandemic that are just really taking a long time to resolve and even with inflation going up, Americans aren’t showing any signs of slowing down their purchasing and that’s part of the problem.”

As high as Lincoln’s gas prices are, experts say Lincoln is still roughly nine cents lower than the national average, which is now above $3.50 a gallon.

De Haan also warned the troubling trend could get worse before it gets better. Historically, gas prices rise in March. It’s because nice weather, summer vacations and more frequent driving are all factors creating the perfect storm.

“Even if there is some improvement in the Russia situation, I do think prices will continue to go up,” De Haan said, “On an average year between March and Memorial Day, prices go up anywhere from 25 to 75 cents. If we get the high side of that this year they could put prices in Lincoln at or above the $4 a gallon mark. If Russia does invade Ukraine, it could get uglier than that as well.”

With all of these factors, higher gas prices are inevitable, there is no way around them. However, there are resources to make sure you’re getting the best bang for your buck. The free Gas Buddy app will show all gas stations closest to you and which ones have the lowest prices.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.