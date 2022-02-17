Friday Forecast: Finishing the week with a flourish...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a couple of very chilly days...high temperatures rebound back into the 50s for Friday...

A warm front will slide across the state from west-to-east Thursday night-into-Friday morning. Along that boundary we will see some cloudiness...and late tonight temperatures will actually begin rising as a south-southwest breeze kicks in. Overnight lows will fall into the mid teens to mid 20s before they start to head upward.

Friday AM Lows (KOLN)

Mostly sunny skies and a westerly breeze of 15-to-25 mph will warm readings back into the 50s by Friday afternoon.

Highs On Friday (KOLN)

A cold front will drop south late Friday...and that will mean a bit cooler temperatures for much of the state on Saturday. Most readings will still be above-average for mid-to-late February...with highs in the 40s...50s...and lower 60s...with the warmer readings in the west...and most areas should see plenty of sunshine. South winds will be increasing again at 15-to-30 mph in the afternoon.

Highs On Saturday (KOLN)

Spring will be in the air again on Sunday...with highs heading back into the 50s and 60s statewide...under mostly sunny skies.

Highs On Sunday (KOLN)

The latest 7-Day Outlook continues to highlight a return to winter for much of next week. The region may be affected by a couple of weather systems during this period...with rain and snow looking possible Monday afternoon...then as it turns colder Monday night and Tuesday we could be looking at snow. Some of our longer-range models also indicate the “possibility” of a second system later next week...so we’ll keep an eye on that as well. Whether we see snow or not...it will DEFINITELY be turning much colder once again...with highs in the teens and 20s and lows near zero.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

The latest 8-to-14 day temperature outlook would keep us chilly through the end of February and into the first part of March.

8-to-14 Day Temperature Outlook (KOLN)

