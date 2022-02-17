Advertisement

Grand Island homicide victim identified

Police await autopsy results as investigation continues.
Grand Island Police are investigating a homicide in the 300 block of South Pine early Tuesday...
Grand Island Police are investigating a homicide in the 300 block of South Pine early Tuesday morning.(KSNB)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police continue to work an active homicide investigation following the death of a 30-year-old man earlier this week.

The victim has been identified as Said Abdullahi Farah, of Grand Island.

He was found dead in a hallway at an apartment located at 303 South Pine Street early Tuesday morning.

An autopsy was conducted Wednesday morning in Omaha. Grand Island Police continues to conduct an in-depth investigation into this matter while awaiting the official results of that autopsy.

GIPD is working toward identifying a suspect or suspects in this case, but do not believe that potential suspects are randomly targeting victims at this time.

They ask for the public’s help, and request that anyone with information on this incident contact the Grand Island Police Department at 308-385-5400 or Hall County / Grand Island Crime Stoppers at 308-381-8822.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West of 17th and Washington Streets
Body found with “considerable burns” in Lincoln Wednesday morning
Zane Knopp
LPD: Man held down by witnesses after hitting 2 cars in apartment parking lot
Omaha animal abuse case
Nebraska Humane Society details conditions of animals retrieved in January; two arrested on felony warrants
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
Dr. Lindsay Huse
Douglas County Health Director lifts Omaha mask mandate

Latest News

West of 17th and Washington Streets
LPD identifies man found dead with “considerable burns”
Huskers picked as Big Ten favorite
Grand Island man dies following accident
A month ago, January 16, prices were $3.16 a gallon. Now, on February 16, 2022 the price is...
Experts warn of gas prices reaching $4 a gallon in Lincoln