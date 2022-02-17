Grand Island homicide victim identified

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police continue to work an active homicide investigation following the death of a 30-year-old man earlier this week.

The victim has been identified as Said Abdullahi Farah, of Grand Island.

He was found dead in a hallway at an apartment located at 303 South Pine Street early Tuesday morning.

An autopsy was conducted Wednesday morning in Omaha. Grand Island Police continues to conduct an in-depth investigation into this matter while awaiting the official results of that autopsy.

GIPD is working toward identifying a suspect or suspects in this case, but do not believe that potential suspects are randomly targeting victims at this time.

They ask for the public’s help, and request that anyone with information on this incident contact the Grand Island Police Department at 308-385-5400 or Hall County / Grand Island Crime Stoppers at 308-381-8822.

