Grand Island man dies following accident

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man died from his injuries after he left the scene of an accident Wednesday night.

Grand Island Police responded to a motor vehicle crash a little after 9 p.m. in the 2400 W. Division. Upon arrival, officers found that a yellow 2004 Pontiac GTO had struck at least one unoccupied vehicle then rolled on its top.

GIPD Captain Jim Duering said the vehicle was unoccupied and the driver had fled.

Within minutes, police responded to a 911 call in the 2500 block of West 1st. Officers found the driver of the GTO collapsed and dead at the scene. Police said the man’s injuries were consistent with being in a crash.

The man was identified as Leslie Brokaw, 42, of Grand Island.

Duering said Brokaw was not the owner of the GTO, but that the vehicle’s owner said he had been driving it at the time of the accident.

GIPD said speed may be a factor in the crash.

An investigation is still ongoing as to what all led to Brokaw’s death.

