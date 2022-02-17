Advertisement

Grand Island man dies following accident

(MGN)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man died from his injuries after he left the scene of an accident Wednesday night.

Grand Island Police responded to a motor vehicle crash a little after 9 p.m. in the 2400 W. Division. Upon arrival, officers found that a yellow 2004 Pontiac GTO had struck at least one unoccupied vehicle then rolled on its top.

GIPD Captain Jim Duering said the vehicle was unoccupied and the driver had fled.

Within minutes, police responded to a 911 call in the 2500 block of West 1st. Officers found the driver of the GTO collapsed and dead at the scene. Police said the man’s injuries were consistent with being in a crash.

The man was identified as Leslie Brokaw, 42, of Grand Island.

Duering said Brokaw was not the owner of the GTO, but that the vehicle’s owner said he had been driving it at the time of the accident.

GIPD said speed may be a factor in the crash.

An investigation is still ongoing as to what all led to Brokaw’s death.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West of 17th and Washington Streets
Body found with “considerable burns” in Lincoln Wednesday morning
Zane Knopp
LPD: Man held down by witnesses after hitting 2 cars in apartment parking lot
Omaha animal abuse case
Nebraska Humane Society details conditions of animals retrieved in January; two arrested on felony warrants
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
Dr. Lindsay Huse
Douglas County Health Director lifts Omaha mask mandate

Latest News

Grand Island Police are investigating a homicide in the 300 block of South Pine early Tuesday...
Grand Island homicide victim identified
West of 17th and Washington Streets
LPD identifies man found dead with “considerable burns”
Huskers picked as Big Ten favorite
A month ago, January 16, prices were $3.16 a gallon. Now, on February 16, 2022 the price is...
Experts warn of gas prices reaching $4 a gallon in Lincoln