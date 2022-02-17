Advertisement

LFR: Occupants escape mobile home fire in north Lincoln

The scene of a mobile home fire north of 40th & Cornhusker early Thursday morning.
The scene of a mobile home fire north of 40th & Cornhusker early Thursday morning.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - At least three people have been displaced after a mobile home fire in north Lincoln early Thursday morning.

The fire broke out inside a mobile home park just before 2 a.m. just north of 40th & Cornhusker.

Battalion Chief Jeremy Gegg tells 10/11 NOW first arriving firefighters had heavy fire and smoke coming from the home. Gegg says the occupants were able to make it out safely before crews arrived. Gegg added that three cats and a dog were rescued from the home by firefighters.

Chief Gegg says the cause of the fire was an electrical wiring issues inside the home, which he says caused roughly $25,000 in damage to the structure. A neighboring home also had minor siding damage.

Gegg says no one was injured, and the displaced occupants are receiving assistance with relocation from the Red Cross.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West of 17th and Washington Streets
Body found with “considerable burns” in Lincoln Wednesday morning
Zane Knopp
LPD: Man held down by witnesses after hitting 2 cars in apartment parking lot
Omaha animal abuse case
Nebraska Humane Society details conditions of animals retrieved in January; two arrested on felony warrants
Dr. Lindsay Huse
Douglas County Health Director lifts Omaha mask mandate
Omaha Police officer arrested, facing federal child porn charge

Latest News

LSO [File Photo]
LSO: Person burned, hospitalized during building fire
Sophia Shultz is a sophomore wrestler at Raymond Central.
Shultz competes in boys wrestling, qualifies for State Championships
sophia
Sophia Shultz: Girl wrestler heading to Boys State
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln recently notified students in family housing about plans to...
UNL pauses family housing changes after push-back from students