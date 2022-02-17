LFR: Occupants escape mobile home fire in north Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - At least three people have been displaced after a mobile home fire in north Lincoln early Thursday morning.

The fire broke out inside a mobile home park just before 2 a.m. just north of 40th & Cornhusker.

Battalion Chief Jeremy Gegg tells 10/11 NOW first arriving firefighters had heavy fire and smoke coming from the home. Gegg says the occupants were able to make it out safely before crews arrived. Gegg added that three cats and a dog were rescued from the home by firefighters.

Chief Gegg says the cause of the fire was an electrical wiring issues inside the home, which he says caused roughly $25,000 in damage to the structure. A neighboring home also had minor siding damage.

Gegg says no one was injured, and the displaced occupants are receiving assistance with relocation from the Red Cross.

