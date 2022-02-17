Advertisement

LPD identifies man found dead with “considerable burns”

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department has identified the man who was found deceased with “considerable burns” in a stairwell.

According to police, around 9:49 a.m. on Wednesday, first responders were sent to a residential building off 6th and Washington Streets when a passerby saw smoke coming from a partially enclosed stairwell attached to a building.

More: Body found with "considerable burns" in Lincoln Wednesday morning

LPD said firefighters with Lincoln Fire and Rescue arrived and found a deceased man, identified as 41-year-old Terry Barry, on fire with a burning candle nearby.

Police said no part of the structure was on fire and crews extinguished the flames. From there, the investigation was turned over to LPD and a fire inspector.

LPD said with help of personal effects and digital evidence they located, investigators were able to identify Barry. Police said immediate visual identification was not possible because of the severity of the burns on the body.

There are no signs of foul play that investigators have found, according to police.

An autopsy is scheduled in this case.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

