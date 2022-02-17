LPD: Man threatens ‘Do you want to live or die’ then punches stranger

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they say threatened and then beat a stranger.

Around 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, LPD said witnesses saw 40-year-old Mario Martinez approach a 69-year-old man and ask him if he wanted to live or die.

The incident happened around 11th and O Streets.

LPD said Martinez then punched the victim in the head and upper torso five to six times.

According to police, Martinez left before officers arrived but was located a short distance away and was positively identified as the attacker.

Police said the victim was having trouble answering questions and was transported to a local hospital with serious head injuries.

Martinez was arrested and is facing 1st degree assault charges.

