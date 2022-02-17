LSO: Person burned, hospitalized during building fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One person was treated and released from a Lincoln hospital for burns suffered during a building fire Wednesday evening.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office tells 10/11 NOW the fire broke out inside an outbuilding just west of Highway 79 and West Davey Road around 5:30 p.m.

LSO says a heat lamp was running inside the structure, which they say may have started the fire. While the person was able to make it out of the structure, some livestock inside were killed by the flames. LSO says the person who escaped had only minor burns.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the incident.

Volunteers from Raymond and Valparaiso Fire & Rescue responded with LSO to the scene.

