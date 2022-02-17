Advertisement

NReport Podcast: Will Bolt & 2022 Huskers Baseball

Listen to The NReport Husker Podcast with Kevin Sjuts and Bill Schammert.
Listen to The NReport Husker Podcast with Kevin Sjuts and Bill Schammert.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Listen to the latest NReport Podcast episode from Feb. 16: Will Bolt & 2022 Huskers Baseball

Kevin Sjuts goes 1-on-1 with Huskers Baseball coach Will Bolt as the 10/11 team previews the 2022 team. Nebraska opens against Sam Houston on Friday in Texas. We look at key pieces coming back, key pieces missing, and how Nebraska has dominated pitching, hitting, fielding, and base running.

You can listen below or anywhere you listen to podcasts including Apple, Google, or Spotify - just search “huskers” or “nreport”. If you like what you hear, please subscribe and leave a review.

The NReport Podcast is your weekly look at Nebraska Huskers Athletics from the #1 sports team in Lincoln. You’ll hear weekly analysis, insight, predictions, and exclusive interviews with current and former Husker athletes and staff. Available anywhere you listen to podcasts, just search “nreport or “huskers”.

