NSAA State Wrestling Championships underway

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2022 NSAA State Wrestling Championships are underway at CHI Health Center in Omaha. Competition runs through Saturday with more than 800 wrestlers chasing gold medals.

Among the top storylines are Garrett Grice seeking to become a 4-time state champion, Lincoln East’s pursuit of a team title, and Class C wins record-holder Cameron Graham’s attempt to finish his career atop the medal stand.

New this year is NSAA Girls Wrestling, whose state championships will run concurrently with the boys.

Wrestling Fans - Today the Douglas County Health Department lifted their citywide mask order. While face coverings are permitted for guests who'd like to wear them, they are not required for entry into the NSAA State Wrestling Championships. #nebpreps — NSAA (@nsaahome) February 16, 2022

