NSAA State Wrestling Championships underway

Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2022 NSAA State Wrestling Championships are underway at CHI Health Center in Omaha. Competition runs through Saturday with more than 800 wrestlers chasing gold medals.
Among the top storylines are Garrett Grice seeking to become a 4-time state champion, Lincoln East’s pursuit of a team title, and Class C wins record-holder Cameron Graham’s attempt to finish his career atop the medal stand.
New this year is NSAA Girls Wrestling, whose state championships will run concurrently with the boys.
