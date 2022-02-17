Advertisement

Shultz competes in boys wrestling, qualifies for State Championships

Raymond Central wrestler Sophia Shultz is a NSAA State Championships qualifier.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Despite the NSAA sanctioning girls wrestling for the first time, Sophia Shultz is competing against boys this winter. Shultz has 37 wins and recently qualified for the NSAA State Championships with a 3rd-place finish at districts.

“Boys and girls can’t practice together if we have a girls team,” Raymond Central head coach Harold Pester said. “Just like basketball and track. They have to be with their own team, even if they’re in the same space.”

In order to participate in girls wrestling, student-athletes must be a part of a girls wrestling team, according to NSAA policy.

Pester said Raymond Central explored the option of adding a girls wrestling program prior to the school year. However, there was low interest and the possibility existed that Shultz would be the only participant.

“Who would I practice with?” Shultz said. “I couldn’t wrestle with my teammates. They’re all boys. I wouldn’t have someone to practice.”

Shultz, who’s been wrestling for eight years, says she’s fine competing against boys. She has the goal of reaching the medal stand at the NSAA Championships this week. Shultz heads to Omaha inside the Class C state rankings at 106 pounds.

“It doesn’t really matter to me. I see it as just another wrestling opponent, boys or girls,” Shultz said.

Shultz is the first female to qualify for State in Class C in over a decade. Raymond Central is sending eight wrestlers to state, which is the school’s most since 1975.

Girls wrestling has shown tremendous growth in 2022 across Nebraska. More than 400 wrestlers are competing in the NSAA season. The Girls State Championships will happen concurrently with the Boys State Championships at the CHI Health Center.

