Advertisement

UNL pauses family housing changes after push-back from students

UNL family housing
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The University of Nebraska-Lincoln recently notified students in family housing about plans to sell or re-purpose the units they live in. People who got the email said it came as a shock, finding out they had to move out by the end of June.

Now those plans have been put on pause, after UNL received some push-back from those affected.

“Family housing” is for married students and those with kids. The LaMottes have been living in UNL family housing since this past summer.

“It’s affordable, which is very convenient, we are a single income family,” Brad LaMotte said.

LaMotte is pursuing a masters degree that’s expected to take three years, he and his wife, Alexandra have two daughters. The past week has been troubling after UNL sent out an email saying family housing students have to move out in four months.

“We found the news Friday to be devastating honestly,” Brad LaMotte said.

“It was very emotional, it was very shocking,” Alexandra LaMotte said.

The university currently has 111 family housing units between Colonial Terrace, U Street Apartments and Vine Street Apartments. In the email last week, UNL said students have to move out because quote “The university is unable to make significant investments in infrastructure over the next few years to keep the properties available to students.”

However, on Tuesday of this week after push-back by the students, the university sent out another message saying they’re pausing further action until they can come up with a plan to minimize the impact of these tenants.

For the LaMotte family the pause is a step in the right direction, but it doesn’t solve everything.

“Yes, that is fantastic that they are going to delay, but our work is not done,” Brad LaMotte said.

“I don’t want a pause, I want a resolution. I want to know exactly what is going on, and I want to know that when people go home for the summer they’re going to come back to a place and not have any questions,” Alexandra LaMotte said.

Also in the new message sent out on Tuesday the university said they pledge to include residents, faculty, the Dean of Graduate Studies and the Associate Vice Chancellor in planning the next steps. They also apologized for the distress the message caused the students and their families.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West of 17th and Washington Streets
Body found with “considerable burns” in Lincoln Wednesday morning
Court records reveal former Nebraska Corrections employee allegedly talked with inmate on phone
Zane Knopp
LPD: Man held down by witnesses after hitting 2 cars in apartment parking lot
The LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial (Feb. 15, 2022)
COVID-19 Risk Dial lowers to Orange
Omaha animal abuse case
Nebraska Humane Society details conditions of animals retrieved in January; two arrested on felony warrants

Latest News

Sophia Shultz is a sophomore wrestler at Raymond Central.
Shultz competes in boys wrestling, qualifies for State Championships
sophia
Sophia Shultz: Girl wrestler heading to Boys State
UNL family housing
UNL family housing
A female former Lincoln firefighter is suing the City of Lincoln, alleging discrimination based...
Fired female firefighter suing City of Lincoln