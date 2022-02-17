UNL pauses family housing changes after push-back from students

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The University of Nebraska-Lincoln recently notified students in family housing about plans to sell or re-purpose the units they live in. People who got the email said it came as a shock, finding out they had to move out by the end of June.

Now those plans have been put on pause, after UNL received some push-back from those affected.

“Family housing” is for married students and those with kids. The LaMottes have been living in UNL family housing since this past summer.

“It’s affordable, which is very convenient, we are a single income family,” Brad LaMotte said.

LaMotte is pursuing a masters degree that’s expected to take three years, he and his wife, Alexandra have two daughters. The past week has been troubling after UNL sent out an email saying family housing students have to move out in four months.

“We found the news Friday to be devastating honestly,” Brad LaMotte said.

“It was very emotional, it was very shocking,” Alexandra LaMotte said.

The university currently has 111 family housing units between Colonial Terrace, U Street Apartments and Vine Street Apartments. In the email last week, UNL said students have to move out because quote “The university is unable to make significant investments in infrastructure over the next few years to keep the properties available to students.”

However, on Tuesday of this week after push-back by the students, the university sent out another message saying they’re pausing further action until they can come up with a plan to minimize the impact of these tenants.

For the LaMotte family the pause is a step in the right direction, but it doesn’t solve everything.

“Yes, that is fantastic that they are going to delay, but our work is not done,” Brad LaMotte said.

“I don’t want a pause, I want a resolution. I want to know exactly what is going on, and I want to know that when people go home for the summer they’re going to come back to a place and not have any questions,” Alexandra LaMotte said.

Also in the new message sent out on Tuesday the university said they pledge to include residents, faculty, the Dean of Graduate Studies and the Associate Vice Chancellor in planning the next steps. They also apologized for the distress the message caused the students and their families.

