Big warm up for Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A warm front has moved through Nebraska and that will mean much warmer temperatures on Friday. A cold front will begin to move through Nebraska late this afternoon and evening and this will bring cooler temperatures for Saturday, especially in eastern Nebraska. Another warm front will bring warmer temperatures to the area on Sunday.

Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer Friday. Highs in the upper 50s with a west to southwest wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Temperatures will 25 to 30 degrees warmer today across Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Mostly clear, blustery and colder Friday night. Lows in the mid teens with north wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Colder temperatures expected Friday night. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler for Saturday. Highs in the mid 40s with a light easterly wind in the morning around 5 to 10 mph. Wind will become more southerly and increase 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Still mild in western Nebraska, colder in eastern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny and warmer Sunday with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with a few gusts up to 30 mph.

Mild temperatures on Sunday. (1011 Weather)

Colder temperatures return on Monday with a chance for some snow. Cold temperatures stick around Tuesday through Thursday with a chance of snow Tuesday and then again on Thursday.

Mainly Dry for the weekend. Much colder next week with a chance of snow Monday and Tuesday. (1011 Weather)

