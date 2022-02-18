Advertisement

Grand Island man charged with first degree murder

Donald Anthony was charged with first degree murder in the stabbing death of a 30-year-old man...
Donald Anthony was charged with first degree murder in the stabbing death of a 30-year-old man in Grand Island.(Hall County Department of Corrections)
By Spencer Schubert
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man is charged with first degree murder in the stabbing death of another Grand Island man.

Donald Anthony, 34, was arrested Thursday night in St. Paul. He was taken into custody just before 8 p.m. and is now charged with first degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

The arrest comes just days after Grand Island Police found Said Abdullahi Farah, 30, of Grand Island, dead.

He was found with a stab wound to his neck in a hallway at an apartment located at 303 South Pine Street.

According to Hall County Court documents, Anthony was seen arguing with Farah during the early morning of Tuesday, Feb. 15.

The arrest affidavit said an eye witness reported that Anthony approached Farah, punched and kicked him and knocked him to the ground. The person noted that Farah’s eyes were closed and he appeared helpless when the suspect placed a knife to Farah’s neck. The suspect then fled the area.

The affidavit goes on to say that witness interviews and area surveillance video corroborated the confidential eye witness’ statements.

An arraignment hearing was held on Friday, where Anthony heard the charges against him.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
West of 17th and Washington Streets
LPD identifies man found dead with “considerable burns”
A female former Lincoln firefighter is suing the City of Lincoln, alleging discrimination based...
Fired female firefighter suing City of Lincoln
Mario Martinez
LPD: Man threatens ‘Do you want to live or die’ then punches stranger
Grand Island man dies following accident

Latest News

UNL updates face-covering policies
LPS announces new principals at Cavett, Humann and Wysong
The Nebraska State Patrol presented on Friday a citizen Life Saver Award to Mr. Riley Butts for...
NSP presents Citizen Life Saver Award for Heroic Actions
LPS removes mask requirement inside buildings