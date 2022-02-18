Grand Island man charged with first degree murder

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man is charged with first degree murder in the stabbing death of another Grand Island man.

Donald Anthony, 34, was arrested Thursday night in St. Paul. He was taken into custody just before 8 p.m. and is now charged with first degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

The arrest comes just days after Grand Island Police found Said Abdullahi Farah, 30, of Grand Island, dead.

He was found with a stab wound to his neck in a hallway at an apartment located at 303 South Pine Street.

According to Hall County Court documents, Anthony was seen arguing with Farah during the early morning of Tuesday, Feb. 15.

The arrest affidavit said an eye witness reported that Anthony approached Farah, punched and kicked him and knocked him to the ground. The person noted that Farah’s eyes were closed and he appeared helpless when the suspect placed a knife to Farah’s neck. The suspect then fled the area.

The affidavit goes on to say that witness interviews and area surveillance video corroborated the confidential eye witness’ statements.

An arraignment hearing was held on Friday, where Anthony heard the charges against him.

