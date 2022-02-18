Happening this weekend in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A nice weather weekend is on the way in Lincoln and there are several event ideas in Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Great Backyard Bird Count
Help count the Nebraska winter birds on this guided bird outing along the accessible trails near the visitor center. Binoculars will be available to borrow, and hot chocolate will be served at the end of the hike.
Friday and Saturday 10-11:30 a.m.; Free
More info: HERE
36th Annual Abate District Lincoln Bike Show
Don’t miss the 36th Annual ABATE District 2 Lincoln Bike Show: It’s 5 o’clock Somewhere. This bike show is a family oriented show with something for everyone. Come and check out all the bikes on display!
Friday 5-10 p.m., Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Adults: $13 per day, $20 weekend pass
More info: HERE
Nebraska Wesleyan Theatre Presents Little Women
For a budding writer like Jo, making it big means moving far beyond the March family’s smallness. But, as her sisters and her love interests prove, her life’s boldest subject matter shines brightest in the little women near her heart
Friday and Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.; Adults: $18
More info: HERE
2022 Annual Train Show
All aboard! Come and check out over 50 vendors at this annual train show. There will be operating layouts of all sizes, indoor train rides, a kids area, vendors, how-to-clinics and more. Don’t miss the train!
Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Adults: $7, bring a can of non-expired food for $1 off
More info: HERE
Pour Craft Beer & Spirits Presents Girl Scout Cookie And Beer Pairing
You don’t want to miss the return of one of Pour Craft Beer & Spirits’ most popular events, Girl Scout Cookie and beer pairing! They’ll have perfect pairings with craft beer and cookies including the brand new Adventurefuls, the new caramel brownie cookie! Treat-yo-self! A rep will also be there making sure you get any boxes you need.
Sunday 3 p.m.; Items for purchase
More info: HERE
