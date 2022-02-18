Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A nice weather weekend is on the way in Lincoln and there are several event ideas in Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Great Backyard Bird Count

Help count the Nebraska winter birds on this guided bird outing along the accessible trails near the visitor center. Binoculars will be available to borrow, and hot chocolate will be served at the end of the hike.

Friday and Saturday 10-11:30 a.m.; Free

More info: HERE

36th Annual Abate District Lincoln Bike Show

Don’t miss the 36th Annual ABATE District 2 Lincoln Bike Show: It’s 5 o’clock Somewhere. This bike show is a family oriented show with something for everyone. Come and check out all the bikes on display!

Friday 5-10 p.m., Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Adults: $13 per day, $20 weekend pass

More info: HERE

Nebraska Wesleyan Theatre Presents Little Women

For a budding writer like Jo, making it big means moving far beyond the March family’s smallness. But, as her sisters and her love interests prove, her life’s boldest subject matter shines brightest in the little women near her heart

Friday and Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.; Adults: $18

More info: HERE

2022 Annual Train Show

All aboard! Come and check out over 50 vendors at this annual train show. There will be operating layouts of all sizes, indoor train rides, a kids area, vendors, how-to-clinics and more. Don’t miss the train!

Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Adults: $7, bring a can of non-expired food for $1 off

More info: HERE

Pour Craft Beer & Spirits Presents Girl Scout Cookie And Beer Pairing

You don’t want to miss the return of one of Pour Craft Beer & Spirits’ most popular events, Girl Scout Cookie and beer pairing! They’ll have perfect pairings with craft beer and cookies including the brand new Adventurefuls, the new caramel brownie cookie! Treat-yo-self! A rep will also be there making sure you get any boxes you need.

Sunday 3 p.m.; Items for purchase

More info: HERE

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.