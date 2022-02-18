HS Basketball scores Tuesday (Feb. 17)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Highlights and finishes from high school basketball on Tuesday February 17, including highlights from the girls sub districts.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL:
Beatrice 45, Waverly 30
Norris 41, Blair 39
Omaha Skutt Catholic 58, Omaha Duchesne Academy 33
Omaha Westside 44, Gretna 37
Yutan 38, Nebraska City Lourdes 37
NSAA Playoffs
Class C1 Final
Sub-district C1-1
Omaha Gross Catholic 50, Omaha Roncalli 44
Sub-district C1-2
Syracuse 53, Ashland-Greenwood 38
Sub-district C1-3
Fairbury 42, Auburn 36, 2OT
Sub-district C1-4
Lincoln Lutheran 48, Malcolm 27
Sub-district C1-5
Wahoo 30, Bishop Neumann 25
Sub-district C1-6
North Bend Central 45, West Point-Beemer 21
Sub-district C1-7
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 54, Battle Creek 51
Sub-district C1-8
Columbus Scotus 49, David City 33
Sub-district C1-9
Grand Island Central Catholic 64, St. Paul 39
Sub-district C1-10
Broken Bow 43, Gothenburg 27
Sub-district C1-11
Ainsworth 53, Ord 26
Sub-district C1-12
Chase County 42, Hershey 31
Class C2 Final
Sub-district C2-2
Pender 46, Oakland-Craig 39
Sub-district C2-3
Centennial 30, Freeman 23
Sub-district C2-4
Guardian Angels 70, Wisner-Pilger 16
Sub-district C2-5
Ponca 52, Crofton 41
Sub-district C2-6
Sutton 36, Superior 28
Sub-district C2-7
Norfolk Catholic 48, Elkhorn Valley 47
Sub-district C2-8
Hastings St. Cecilia 53, Wood River 11
Sub-district C2-9
North Central 38, West Holt 20
Sub-district C2-10
Amherst 56, Southern Valley 40
Sub-district C2-11
Bridgeport 67, Perkins County 22
Sub-district C2-12
Gordon/Rushville 48, Bayard 24
Class D1 Final
Sub-district D1-1
Southern 32, Johnson-Brock 24
Sub-district D1-2
Archbishop Bergan 57, Elmwood-Murdock 55
Sub-district D1-3
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 33, Deshler 18
Sub-district D1-4
McCool Junction 40, Heartland 26
Sub-district D1-5
Cross County 53, Nebraska Christian 35
Sub-district D1-6
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 60, Elgin Public/Pope John 45
Sub-district D1-7
Hartington Cedar Catholic 49, Osmond 46
Sub-district D1-8
Plainview 45, Niobrara/Verdigre 39
Sub-district D1-9
Shelton 58, Alma 33
Sub-district D1-10
Ravenna 60, Pleasanton 42
Sub-district D1-11
Overton 46, North Platte St. Patrick’s 43
Sub-district D1-12
Southwest 58, Cambridge 45
Class D2 Final
Sub-district D2-1
Falls City Sacred Heart 55, Sterling 47
Sub-district D2-2
Exeter/Milligan 40, Parkview Christian 39
Sub-district D2-3
Osceola 30, Hampton 29
Sub-district D2-4
Humphrey St. Francis 73, Riverside 22
Sub-district D2-5
St. Mary’s 42, Wynot 31
Sub-district D2-6
Silver Lake 53, Wilcox-Hildreth 30
Sub-district D2-7
Anselmo-Merna 59, Ansley-Litchfield 47
Sub-district D2-8
Maywood-Hayes Center 49, Medicine Valley 34
Sub-district D2-9
Wauneta-Palisade 50, Wallace 45
Sub-district D2-10
Sandhills/Thedford 60, Mullen 37
Sub-district D2-11
South Platte 55, Leyton 27
Sub-district D2-12
Sioux County 58, Crawford 35
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL:
Beatrice 44, Waverly 41
Bennington 53, Elkhorn Mount Michael 46
Blair 42, Norris 39
Gretna 51, Omaha Westside 45
McCook 56, Cozad 48
Omaha Gross Catholic 54, Nebraska City 52
Omaha Skutt Catholic 67, Ralston 50
Weeping Water 44, Shelby/Rising City 29
York 65, Hastings 50
