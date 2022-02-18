HS Basketball scores Tuesday (Feb. 17)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Highlights and finishes from high school basketball on Tuesday February 17, including highlights from the girls sub districts.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL:

Beatrice 45, Waverly 30

Norris 41, Blair 39

Omaha Skutt Catholic 58, Omaha Duchesne Academy 33

Omaha Westside 44, Gretna 37

Yutan 38, Nebraska City Lourdes 37

NSAA Playoffs

Class C1 Final

Sub-district C1-1

Omaha Gross Catholic 50, Omaha Roncalli 44

Sub-district C1-2

Syracuse 53, Ashland-Greenwood 38

Sub-district C1-3

Fairbury 42, Auburn 36, 2OT

Sub-district C1-4

Lincoln Lutheran 48, Malcolm 27

Sub-district C1-5

Wahoo 30, Bishop Neumann 25

Sub-district C1-6

North Bend Central 45, West Point-Beemer 21

Sub-district C1-7

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 54, Battle Creek 51

Sub-district C1-8

Columbus Scotus 49, David City 33

Sub-district C1-9

Grand Island Central Catholic 64, St. Paul 39

Sub-district C1-10

Broken Bow 43, Gothenburg 27

Sub-district C1-11

Ainsworth 53, Ord 26

Sub-district C1-12

Chase County 42, Hershey 31

Class C2 Final

Sub-district C2-2

Pender 46, Oakland-Craig 39

Sub-district C2-3

Centennial 30, Freeman 23

Sub-district C2-4

Guardian Angels 70, Wisner-Pilger 16

Sub-district C2-5

Ponca 52, Crofton 41

Sub-district C2-6

Sutton 36, Superior 28

Sub-district C2-7

Norfolk Catholic 48, Elkhorn Valley 47

Sub-district C2-8

Hastings St. Cecilia 53, Wood River 11

Sub-district C2-9

North Central 38, West Holt 20

Sub-district C2-10

Amherst 56, Southern Valley 40

Sub-district C2-11

Bridgeport 67, Perkins County 22

Sub-district C2-12

Gordon/Rushville 48, Bayard 24

Class D1 Final

Sub-district D1-1

Southern 32, Johnson-Brock 24

Sub-district D1-2

Archbishop Bergan 57, Elmwood-Murdock 55

Sub-district D1-3

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 33, Deshler 18

Sub-district D1-4

McCool Junction 40, Heartland 26

Sub-district D1-5

Cross County 53, Nebraska Christian 35

Sub-district D1-6

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 60, Elgin Public/Pope John 45

Sub-district D1-7

Hartington Cedar Catholic 49, Osmond 46

Sub-district D1-8

Plainview 45, Niobrara/Verdigre 39

Sub-district D1-9

Shelton 58, Alma 33

Sub-district D1-10

Ravenna 60, Pleasanton 42

Sub-district D1-11

Overton 46, North Platte St. Patrick’s 43

Sub-district D1-12

Southwest 58, Cambridge 45

Class D2 Final

Sub-district D2-1

Falls City Sacred Heart 55, Sterling 47

Sub-district D2-2

Exeter/Milligan 40, Parkview Christian 39

Sub-district D2-3

Osceola 30, Hampton 29

Sub-district D2-4

Humphrey St. Francis 73, Riverside 22

Sub-district D2-5

St. Mary’s 42, Wynot 31

Sub-district D2-6

Silver Lake 53, Wilcox-Hildreth 30

Sub-district D2-7

Anselmo-Merna 59, Ansley-Litchfield 47

Sub-district D2-8

Maywood-Hayes Center 49, Medicine Valley 34

Sub-district D2-9

Wauneta-Palisade 50, Wallace 45

Sub-district D2-10

Sandhills/Thedford 60, Mullen 37

Sub-district D2-11

South Platte 55, Leyton 27

Sub-district D2-12

Sioux County 58, Crawford 35

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL:

Beatrice 44, Waverly 41

Bennington 53, Elkhorn Mount Michael 46

Blair 42, Norris 39

Gretna 51, Omaha Westside 45

McCook 56, Cozad 48

Omaha Gross Catholic 54, Nebraska City 52

Omaha Skutt Catholic 67, Ralston 50

Weeping Water 44, Shelby/Rising City 29

York 65, Hastings 50

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.