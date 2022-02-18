Lancaster County Jail population has county officials concerned, coming up with solutions

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As of Thursday morning, 534 people were housed at the Lancaster County Jail. While this is just 67% of the facility’s design capacity, this is the jail’s slow season and county officials said the population is heading in a concerning direction.

“We’re eight years into a 20-year bond and we already approached capacity last summer, so there’s real concern on the commissioner’s part on how we deal with these numbers,” Lancaster County Commissioner Rick Vest said.

The jail opened in 2014 with 786 beds. The highest the population has risen is 660, which it hit last August. While that is still 16% below capacity, Lancaster County Corrections Director Brad Johnson said that does lead to overcrowding in certain sections of the jail.

“We classify detainees in like groups,” Johnson said. “Sometimes those groups can become over capacity. We’ve experienced over capacity in our female population and our special housing units have been beyond capacity at times.”

Johnson said the impacts of those numbers isn’t unlike what facilities within NDCS are facing in their overcrowding emergency.

“Our programming begins to suffer, we have to modify our classification system and take more risks with folks who are being housed, it puts stress on our staff and our population,” Johnson said.

Both Johnson and Vest said the reasons behind the population growth are complex.

With more than 60% of inmates there waiting for trial, Johnson said bond reform could help.

“Maybe with those who are less severe - are there options for diverting them out and providing resources to improve their standing in the community and to also reduce the numbers in our facility,” Johnson said.

Johnson also said the best solutions are those that prevent people from entering the justice system in the first place. Especially when it comes to those who are chronic re-offenders in and out of the Lancaster County Jail.

“They aren’t getting the support they need to stabilize their condition and then they have reoccurring problems fitting into society at large,” Vest said.

10/11 NOW requested a list of those re-offenders and found there are 39 people who have been booked into the Lancaster County Jail 20 times or more in the last five years. Three of those have been booked into jail more than 50 times. Johnson said many of those are people struggling with mental health and substance abuse disorders.

“If those folks could be identified and alternatives to incarceration could be developed and we could persuade them to participate in that, the resources needed to manage them would greatly diminish,” Johnson said.

Johnson said they are looking at potentially building a new facility to house those people with high needs that is more therapeutic.

It’s among several topics the corrections board is discussing monthly. Vest said they’re also keeping a close eye on criminal justice reform bills in the legislature.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.