LIVE at 11:30AM: Lincoln COVID-19 update

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Pat Lopez, Director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, will update the community on efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at a news conference at 11:30 a.m. Friday.

You can watch the news conference live in the video player above and on our 1011 NOW app on your Roku, Amazon FireTV and AppleTV.

The county’s COVID risk dial dropped into the Orange/High risk level this week, after being in the Red/Severe risk level for six weeks.

The current Directed Health Measure which includes an indoor mask mandate is in effect through Feb. 25.

The LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial (Feb. 15, 2022)
The LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial (Feb. 15, 2022)(10/11 NOW)

