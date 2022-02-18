Advertisement

LPD investigating ‘racially hateful themed’ graffiti found in Dawes Middle School bathroom

Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police Department(Station)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating ‘racially hateful themed’ graffiti found in a middle school bathroom.

According to LPD, between Wednesday and Thursday, staff and School Resource Officers at Dawes Middle School found three different instances of graffiti around the school with racially hateful themes.

Police said the graffiti on school property was found in bathrooms. The graffiti was written or drawn in pencil and contained words along with drawings.

Officers said the identity and motivations of the vandals are unknown at this time.

Leaders with Lincoln Public Schools sent a letter to families with students at Dawes Middle School this week.

Principal Liz Miller said in the letter that they cannot give specifics of the graffiti as they investigate but the student or students found responsible will face appropriate consequences.

LPD officers and Threat Assessment investigators are working with LPS to investigate the graffiti.

Miller said they are working to ensure a safe environment for everyone and there are safety protocols in place as they work with local law enforcement to investigate.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

