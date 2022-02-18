LPD investigating ‘racially hateful themed’ graffiti found in Dawes Middle School bathroom

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating ‘racially hateful themed’ graffiti found in a middle school bathroom.

According to LPD, between Wednesday and Thursday, staff and School Resource Officers at Dawes Middle School found three different instances of graffiti around the school with racially hateful themes.

Police said the graffiti on school property was found in bathrooms. The graffiti was written or drawn in pencil and contained words along with drawings.

Officers said the identity and motivations of the vandals are unknown at this time.

Leaders with Lincoln Public Schools sent a letter to families with students at Dawes Middle School this week.

Principal Liz Miller said in the letter that they cannot give specifics of the graffiti as they investigate but the student or students found responsible will face appropriate consequences.

“We want to be clear – the language used will NOT be tolerated at Dawes Middle School. It is hurtful and comes from a place of hate. We will not condone or tolerate this behavior or language from any of our students or staff. ANY derogatory, racist or biased comments suggesting or condoning violence towards any person, persons, or groups will be fully investigated and not tolerated.”

LPD officers and Threat Assessment investigators are working with LPS to investigate the graffiti.

Miller said they are working to ensure a safe environment for everyone and there are safety protocols in place as they work with local law enforcement to investigate.

“Our staff are available for any student or family member who would like to talk. Students and families can reach out to a trusted teacher, administrator or counselor at any time. If students and families don’t know who they can talk to, they can reach out to us using the confidential green “Safe to Say” button on our website. By filling out the form we will be able to connect you and your child to a caring LPS staff member who will listen and help you.”

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

