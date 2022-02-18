Advertisement

LPD: Man arrested for DUI had marijuana, pills and drug paraphernalia in backpack

Jordan Meyer
Jordan Meyer(Station)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they say was driving under the influence of narcotics and had marijuana, pills and other drug paraphernalia in a backpack.

Just before 1 p.m. on Thursday, an officer was driving north on 10th Street from Highway 2 when he saw a red Chevy Impala driving recklessly ahead of him.

LPD said the Impala parked behind a residence off 9th and E Streets, where the officer made contact with the driver, identified as 21-year-old Jordan Meyer.

The officer said he could smell marijuana inside Meyer’s car.

LPD said a backpack on the driver’s floorboard contained 40.4 grams of marijuana, 20.7 grams of THC concentrate, four alprazolam tablets, paraphernalia consistent with narcotics sales and a loaded .40 caliber pistol.

Meyer also had $285 on his person that was packaged consistent with narcotics sales, according to police.

Police said a DUI investigation was initiated based on Meyer’s driving behavior and he was ultimately deemed to be under the influence of narcotics.

Meyer was arrested and is facing the following charges:

  • Possession of a firearm while violating a drug statute
  • Possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver
  • Possession of money while violating a drug statute
  • Possession of a controlled substance
  • Carrying a concealed weapon
  • DUI
  • Careless Driving

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
West of 17th and Washington Streets
LPD identifies man found dead with “considerable burns”
A female former Lincoln firefighter is suing the City of Lincoln, alleging discrimination based...
Fired female firefighter suing City of Lincoln
Mario Martinez
LPD: Man threatens ‘Do you want to live or die’ then punches stranger
Grand Island man dies following accident

Latest News

LPS removes mask requirement inside buildings
LPD File Photo
LPD: Man found asleep inside stolen car with meth
Lancaster County mask mandate expires at midnight
Pat Lopez
Press Conference: Lincoln Lancaster County Health Director announces mask mandate to expire Friday at midnight