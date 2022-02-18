LPD: Man arrested for DUI had marijuana, pills and drug paraphernalia in backpack

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they say was driving under the influence of narcotics and had marijuana, pills and other drug paraphernalia in a backpack.

Just before 1 p.m. on Thursday, an officer was driving north on 10th Street from Highway 2 when he saw a red Chevy Impala driving recklessly ahead of him.

LPD said the Impala parked behind a residence off 9th and E Streets, where the officer made contact with the driver, identified as 21-year-old Jordan Meyer.

The officer said he could smell marijuana inside Meyer’s car.

LPD said a backpack on the driver’s floorboard contained 40.4 grams of marijuana, 20.7 grams of THC concentrate, four alprazolam tablets, paraphernalia consistent with narcotics sales and a loaded .40 caliber pistol.

Meyer also had $285 on his person that was packaged consistent with narcotics sales, according to police.

Police said a DUI investigation was initiated based on Meyer’s driving behavior and he was ultimately deemed to be under the influence of narcotics.

Meyer was arrested and is facing the following charges:

Possession of a firearm while violating a drug statute

Possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

Possession of money while violating a drug statute

Possession of a controlled substance

Carrying a concealed weapon

DUI

Careless Driving

